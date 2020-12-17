Most prescriptions don’t work.

It may be hard to imagine today, but Big Pharma companies — and its drugs — are the old-world of medicine.

The reason: Big Pharma spends billions developing one-size-fits-all drugs prescribed for tens of millions of Americans.

They’re all the same.

Does that make any sense at all?

You’re not the same as your next-door neighbor. You’re not built the same, you’re not the same height, weight … and your genetic makeup isn’t exactly the same, either.

But Big Pharma doesn’t take that into consideration when it pushes out all of those expensive medicines that might work for some.

There’s a better way … a new revolution in your health care … an America 2.0 way called precision medicine.

So today, I’m going to tell you about one Big Pharma Blacklist company to clear out of your portfolio.

And one precision medicine buy to give you exposure to this new disruptive market … one that will replace the $3.6 trillion American health care industry.

You Can Save $11,172 Every Year

Millions of people take some kind of prescription every day. One that may or may not work for them.

In fact, a new report found that 75% of all cancer patients don’t benefit from the conventional one-size-fits-all drugs they take.

For Alzheimer’s patients, that figure is 70%, for arthritis it’s 50%, diabetes 43%, asthma 40% and depression 38%.

Excuse my language, but that’s just dumb!

With the innovation and biotech we have today, we need medications that WILL work. Medications that are tailored to our unique genetic makeup and biological factors.

Now for the good news: Precision medicine is the answer to this old-world problem.

As I mentioned, it’ll create a huge disruption in American health care to the tune of $3.6 trillion — that includes medications, tests and treatments.

A system that accounts for 17.7% of our gross domestic product and soaks up an average of $11,172 from nearly every American each year.

Precision medicine gives doctors the ability to conduct genetic tests on their patients to match treatments to each individual. There are already around 75,000 genetic tests on the market.

How big is the trend and the opportunity for investors?

In a word: Phenomenal!

According to the new Personalized Medicine Coalition report, the number of new therapies on the market has skyrocketed over the past 12 years — from just five precision medicine drugs in 2008 to 286 so far this year.

That’s a 5,620% increase!

And that’s only the beginning.

We believe it will completely dominate the health care marketplace in the next three to five years.

And that tells me these new therapies that are replacing old-world Big Pharma dinosaurs give us an astonishing investment opportunity.

Replace the Old for the New In Your 2021 Portfolio

Precision medicine is a key mega trend for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It’s on track to become a $216.75 billion global industry by 2028 — a 175% increase since 2018.

And we want you in this trend to get the most gains from it before it rockets higher. So, here are two steps to get your precision medicine portfolio in top shape for 2021:

No. 1: Sell the Big Pharma stock on Paul’s America 2.0 Blacklist.

One old-world pharmaceutical company to get rid of is: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY).

The Blacklist is Paul’s report on 100 stocks that he believes will go bankrupt as the new Fourth Industrial Revolution takes off.

You can see Paul’s full Blacklist and what he DOES recommend for the biggest profits in America 2.0 by clicking here.

No. 2: Buy a precision medicine gem that will give you exposure to this new revolution.

I recommend the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI) . This exchange-traded fund (ETF) lets you profit from more than 120 U.S. biotech stocks at the center of the precision medicine trend.

The ETF has been a huge success story for investors this year, rising nearly 121% since March!

There are more precision medicine profits ahead. Stay tuned for our full America 2.0 coverage of this mega trend in 2021!

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing