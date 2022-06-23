1 Stock Betting BIG on Bitcoin

The biggest inflation fighter today: bitcoin.

Yes, if you look at a bitcoin (BTC) price chart today, it’s fallen off a cliff.

But there’s so much more to be #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) about…

Bitcoin is the scarcest asset in history.

Only 21 million coins will ever exist.

The inflation rate only trends toward zero until the last token is created.

Bitcoin is impossible to recreate, unlike printed paper money backed by nothing.

That’s why Strong Hands investors and America 2.0 leaders are buying bitcoin.

In 2020, one of our America 2.0 companies started securing as much bitcoin as it could.

Today it owns over 129,000 bitcoin or roughly $2.7 billion.

Talk about a bullish long game.

And that brings me to this week’s new Bold Profits Daily feature — Your Stock of the Week.

That company is:

MicroStrategy Inc.’s (Nasdaq: MSTR) Incredible Crypto Bet

When you’re worried about inflation, the U.S. dollar is NOT the “safe” bet.

Here is a chart of the dollar’s purchasing value as it’s devalued from inflation since 1913:

Back in 1913, a dollar today was worth about $26…

In contrast, bitcoin’s value increased from pennies back in 2009 to $20,000. That’s with today’s volatility.

At its high (which we believe it will surpass), it hit $69,000.

That’s an astronomical return that’s far better than the weakening dollar.

And MicroStrategy sees that.

MicroStrategy is an Internet of Things (IoT) company that provides web-based reporting and analysis solutions, pushing the Fourth Industrial Revolution forward.

This company develops data analytics software, mobile applications and cloud-based applications for various industries in countries around the world.

But the main reason Paul recommended his True Momentum readers to buy into this stock is bitcoin.

Typically, companies keep treasury reserves in cash or bonds, but this move makes MicroStrategy one of the largest owners of bitcoin and an incredible innovator in terms of deploying digital assets as its treasury reserve.

With a long-term outlook of three, five or even ten years, the chances are high that bitcoin’s value will be even higher when compared to the dollar.

And MSTR stands to gain from bitcoin’s rise.

Price Targets: Bitcoin + MSTR = $$$!

You know the saying, “follow the money,” right?

Well, in this case, we’re following the long-term value of money.

And that money is bitcoin.

Paul has a $250K price target for bitcoin. It didn’t happen by June this year. But in three to five years? Paul thinks definitely!

If this happens, MicroStrategy’s $2.7 billion will turn into almost $32.25 billion or $2,680 per share!

MSTR’s $2 billion market cap fits our mid-market cap qualification for True Momentum stocks.

But MSTR also meets the innovative requirement as well by investing in bitcoin.

Putting bitcoin on a company’s balance sheet is investing in the deflationary money of the future.

Paul has a price target of $2,680 for MSTR over the next three to five years.

If you haven’t guessed by now, I’m extremely bullish on bitcoin and the crypto space.

If bitcoin hits our price targets, that’s over a 1,500% return from MSTR’s current market cap without adding its software business into the value.

That’s an incredible return for a stock that’s betting on bitcoin. And very America 2.0.

Happy investing,

Patrick Goodrich

Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing





Disclaimer: We will not track any stocks in your Bold Profits Daily. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the stocks in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out True Momentum.