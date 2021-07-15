Editor’s Note: Hey Bold Profits Nation! Paul here! Today, you’re going to hear from our new superstar analyst Dan Shifflett. Some of you might recognize him from True Momentum where he’s doing some stellar updates for you. And now it’s time for his Bold Profits Daily rollout! I think you’ll really enjoy what he has to say. So (drumroll), here’s Dan!

There has never been a better time to invest.

At least in the groundbreaking companies leading America 2.0 and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

I’m talking companies that are not only going to transform your everyday life, but the world.

There is one America 2.0 mega trend that’s really tapping into all different types of markets … making it a major investment opportunity for you.

3D printing.

Yesterday, Amber told you about how the technology was sweeping the housing market by disrupting our old ways of construction.

It really got me thinking about 3D printing’s seemingly limitless applications.

You see, nearly anything that is built can be built by using 3D-printed parts. That makes it cheaper and more efficient for the builder.

Already, we’ve seen 3D printed:

Houses.

Rockets.

Car parts.

Industrial infrastructures.

Clothing.

Even food!

And there’s so much more.

I’m going to tell you about one sector 3D printing can completely transform — bringing you potentially big gains in the process if you play your cards right.

Invest in 3D Printing Medical Miracles

Currently, there are a few companies making huge strides in the medical sector.

I’m not just talking about 3D printing parts for medical devices. Bigger. I am talking about 3D printing vital organs.

This is huge!

I used to work in hospitals and the impact this could make is a game-changer.

Imagine someone needing a new heart and being told they’ll have to wait on a “list.” Or someone needing a new kidney and having to go to dialysis treatments to survive.

This could all be done away with or — at least — drastically reduced.

Being able to 3D print vital organs can literally save lives.

By investing in the technology, you’re helping push it in this direction and could grow your bank account at the same time.

Paul’s No. 1 stock pick this year is making medical strides through 3D printing.

It’s manufactured more the two million medical devices. It has even produced plastics and wax for dental procedures.

It’s a great America 2.0 company that could definitely bring Paul’s readers potentially huge gains.

And I’m excited to see how the entire 3D-printing sector will change people’s lives and become a breakout investment for you.

But only if you know the rules…

Don’t Make Investing Mistakes — Read This Before You Buy

3D printing deserves a spot at the top of your investing wish list.

It’s going to truly revolutionize the medical sector and so much more.

But remember, when buying into ANY company, we recommend using the Rules of the Game.

No. 1: Never make an all-in bet.

No. 2: Equal weight your positions in your portfolio.

No. 3: Build your positions over time. Meaning don’t dump your money in all at once. Rather put a little bit of money in over the course of a few weeks or few months.

No. 4: Take profits on the way up.

No. 5: Keep cash on the side.

These rules will help you grow your wealth and help keep you grounded during times of volatility.

We are growth investors and plan to be in America 2.0 stocks for many years as this era ushers in change in the way we live our daily lives.

And we typically hold our stocks for at least one to three years.

This is where the Rules of the Game will come in to play.

You can use it as your guide. We’ve created a free report so you can print it out and have it handy anytime you’re reviewing your portfolio.

Transitioning from America 1.0 to America 2.0 will not happen overnight.

It requires time, but we believe the change is unfolding right now.

We’ve seen a great deal of institutional money come into our growth companies and our 3D-printing mega trend. That could drive prices considerably higher.

And we’ll keep you posted on the best stocks to benefit.

