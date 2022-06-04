1 Secret Movement Smart Investors Understand

Markets have many little movements.



Investors often mistake the end of a movement with the end of the bull market.



Look up Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata and you’ll see it’s broken up into many little movements.



Between each movement is a break.



If you’re not familiar with the sonata, you may confuse the end of the movement with the end of the piece. But experienced listeners know the end because it’s clear.



That’s because it tells you very clearly that it’s the end.



Markets do the same.

