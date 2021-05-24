 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_24; ct_50

1 Rebound Catalyst: Watch Small Caps & Dow 100K

Paul Mampilly

May 24, 2021

1 Rebound Catalyst: Watch Small Caps & Dow 100K

The market’s making a comeback!

One catalyst will spark the rebound: buyers over sellers.

That means a massive boost in your stocks and we can get to crushing the last half of 2021!

There are three things you should be watching right now:

  1. Small-cap mega trend stocks.
  2. Disruptification of the Dow, rocketing it to 100K.
  3. One rising fintech subsector.

To me, this is a major turnaround that could propel your America 2.0 stocks to new highs.

Check out today’s Market Talk for the full scoop about your watchlist to take advantage of the market’s shifting tides:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

