The markets have been a real roller coaster recently.

Again, let me reassure you: This is temporary.

We’re seeing a panic reaction due to the coronavirus and oil prices.

Because of this volatility, many people are unsure whether they should buy, sell or hold on through this market panic.

So, I’m going to cover all those concerns and reveal the one market you should avoid during this panic. I’ll also tell you why our America 2.0 bull market is still in full swing.

Check out the video below and find out how to trade in today’s market:

During market volatility, you may need extra guidance to hold your Strong Hands. That’s why I encourage you to follow me on Twitter @MampillyGuru.

I’m posting updates and advice day and night. Together, we’ll get you to become a Strong Hands pro in any market, even through this Coronavirus panic!

Market Talk being posted soon on You Tube telling people to please be Strong Hands with our America 2.0 stocks if you are looking to buy, use Rules of the Game to buy Start small, go slow, learn to stay in, finish big Still B – Bullish O – Optimistic P – Positive #BOP on #A2O — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) March 9, 2020

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited