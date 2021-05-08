 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_08; ct_50

1 ETF + 1 Stock for Battery, EV, New Energy Revolution

Posted by | May 8, 2021

We’re shaking things up a bit this week and sending you a couple recommendations from the team for a massive revolution!

Batteries, new energy and electric vehicles (EVs) are some of our biggest America 2.0 plays.

So, we want you to have the opportunity to up your exposure.

We asked the team and they recommended one exchange-traded fund (ETF) that has a basket of great new energy stocks such as Tesla and more.

This ETF — ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSE: ACES) — gives you a chance to gain exposure to them all at once!

Now. If you want to get even MORE opportunities for potential gains in the battery tech/EV markets, we have another way.

We have your “Energy Revolution” Action Plan that includes Paul’s No. 1 Stock to Buy Now report.

Paul calls this opportunity 10X bigger than electric vehicles and the secret to the “12 million mile battery.”

Check out his presentation on this major mega trend and see how to unlock his stock for its potential rise in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

