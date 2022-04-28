1 Discount Stock From ARKK

The market right now:

It’s a real roller coaster.

But if you can look past the FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt), there’s a HUGE opportunity: low prices.

You know the saying, “buy low, sell high.”



We’ve all heard it … but when it comes to it, it takes serious guts and conviction to follow through!



You see, when things are low, buying is scary, and people miss out on some of the best opportunities out there.



We don’t want that to happen to you!



Right now, Paul says growth investors are abandoning large tech stocks — like Netflix and Apple — and piling into the small tech leaders of tomorrow.

America 2.0 stocks.

ARKK Prediction ✅

One of the greatest innovative and disruptive ETFs (exchange-traded funds) out there is Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

ARKK is down 52% this year and many of its holdings are trading well below its 52-week highs.

ARKK is down 52% this year and many of its holdings are trading well below its 52-week highs.

But I’m standing by my ARKK price target of $250/share in 2022.

Why?

Because it’s filled with America 2.0 innovators.

Growth stocks have been beaten down week after week and month after month. But here is why you need to get in NOW!

We believe the selling in growth stocks is coming to an end and buyers are coming back in. Roughly $1 billion has gone into ARKK’s fund this year despite the drop in stock price.

Additionally, $2.3 billion was taken out of Invesco QQQ Trust (it tracks the Nasdaq 100 and is kind of like our America 1.0 indicator) this year alone.

Money is pouring into growth stocks and out of America 1.0 — which makes these discount prices a great buy opportunity.

1 ARKK Stock Trading at a Discount Right Now

Coinbase Global Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN)

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Much like the NYSE and Nasdaq are exchanges, Coinbase is an exchange for cryptos — like bitcoin (BTC).

It allows institutions and retailers to trade various crypto coins.

Coinbase is ARKK’s 5th biggest holding. It’s trading 68% below its 52-week high.

COIN is estimating revenue of $7 billion in 2022 and growth of 19% to $8.3 billion in 2023.

In Profits Unlimited, Paul predicts a 400% gain in three to five years for COIN. Here’s a snippet straight from the newsletter:

Coinbase is not an outlier in today’s growth stock market.

There are so many growth stocks that are trading 50%, 60% and 70% down from their previous highs.

But the thing is, most of them have kept on track during this downturn and are expecting huge revenue growth.

And in the end, we’ll come out on top.

By year end, our stocks are going to be up and up big. In hindsight, it will all be obvious and clear. All the folks that are out will wait for things to go low again. Too late! That's how it is in big money speculating. You have to endure thru some 💩to get the big rewards. — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) April 25, 2022

Now is a great time to get into growth stocks at huge discounts and ride the uptrend.

Daniel Shifflett

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing

Disclaimer: We will not track any stocks in your Bold Profits Daily. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the stocks in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out Profits Unlimited.