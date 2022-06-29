1 “Digital Twin” Stock Price Target: $298!

“Twenty-five Splat Points!”

I did it. Dripping with sweat and in need of a new water bottle, I hopped off the Water Rower (love this machine so much I purchased one to use at home) and admired my achievement posted in orange on the big TV monitor.

“Splat Points” are how the future of fitness companies — Orangetheory — counts how many calories you burn:

It’s one of my favorite places to work out.

And not just because I get a great calorie-burn for the day… It’s a place I see America 2.0 in action.

Orangetheory uses a unique trifecta of technology, science and coaching.

Class attendees wear heart-rate monitors and use proprietary equipment to track their fitness goals.

Now, the company is working with one of our top America 2.0 model portfolio picks to create its own “digital twin.”

Paul thinks this stock is ushering in the metaverse — combining the virtual world with the physical world.

And he is #BOP (BULLISH, optimistic, positive)!

He has now set a price target for this stock at $298 within the next three to five years — almost an 8,000% leap from today’s price.

His original price target time frame was five to seven years, but given his bullishness on this stock, he’s shortened the time frame.

He told me: “Either I’m delusional or our Bold Profits readers are going to make a boatload of money!”

That’s why I’m dubbing this America 2.0 innovator your stock of the week!

1 Stock Bringing America 2.0 to Our Everyday Lives

This Profits Unlimited America 2.0 stock is Matterport Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR).

Since 2011, Matterport has positioned itself as the leading spatial data company that provides a 3D camera and interactive viewing platform.

That means users can capture, upload and create digital scans of real-world environments to share online.

Matterport uses digital twin technology to combine the virtual world with the physical world.

The metaverse.

Simply put, a digital twin is a real-time and exact virtual copy of a physical object or environment that companies can use to digitally simulate scenarios.

This company is essentially doing what Google Maps did for roadways but for the interior rather than outside.

More than 100,000 businesses use the Matterport digital twin technology to support their remodeling and building efforts, including Orangetheory…

Orangetheory Fitness adopted Matterport digital twins to streamline brand consistency and manage fitness studio operations across more than 1,250 U.S. locations virtually.

With Matterport’s state-of-the-art tech, the fitness studio can virtually ensure that its other locations are on brand and up to par.

No need for costly travel and labor intensive assessments of gyms in person.

This America 2.0 innovator saves companies time, money and enables lengthy design projects all from the comfort of an office or home.

This growing company is disrupting sector after sector, including residential, commercial real estate, retail, travel, hospitality and many others:

Homeowners can create a precise and comprehensive digital appraisal of their property and everything in it for insurance, space planning or just peace of mind.

Builders can plan and manage a construction project online and collaborate inside the digital twin with designers, contractors and clientele.

Real estate agents and rental property managers can quickly capture and publish a stunning 3D virtual experience online and share it.

Its platform helps users see the full scale of digitally scanned spaces through all stages of their life cycles.

Need to insure your home or business? Instead of contacting an inspector to visit your business or home, all that’s needed is Matterport’s 3D-visual digital twin of the structure online.

This America 2.0 tech prioritizes convenience and efficiency by making an in person, labor-intensive task, virtually accessible and achievable from anywhere in the world.

Invest in Boundless Technology

Matterport’s digital twin tech knows no bounds.

The value of the “built world” asset class Matterport can tap for potential customers is valued at $327 trillion. A huge number.

The term “built world,” refers to the human-made environment that we’ve built as people, including our homes, buildings, streets, sidewalks, open spaces and much more.

The built world is where we “live, work and recreate on a day-to-day basis.”

Though currently down about 86% since Paul recommended it in the Profits Unlimited model portfolio, Paul believes Matterport’s leading edge tech is a game-changer.

Today’s capitulating market for technology stocks is offering a promising opportunity to buy future-forward stocks like MTTR at a steep discount.

And with an astonishing projected revenue increase of almost 1,500% by 2025, its current price seems like a steal!

Paul is forecasting a price target of $298 for Matterport over the next three to five years.

His goal is BIG money over time.

But get this, there are 40+ innovative growth stocks… ALL with huge upside like Matterport in Paul’s Profits Unlimited model portfolio.

And he’s predicting a MASSIVE run for these stocks when the bull market starts.

Now is a good time to consider building your America 2.0 portfolio for tomorrow at today’s cheaper stock prices.

