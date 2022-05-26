1 Chart That Changed My Life Forever

I asked Ian bluntly: “Am I stupid for not investing in bitcoin? Please convince me why I should buy this.”

Bitcoin has been on my radar for years.

But with all the hype around crypto in the beginning of 2018, I didn’t want to buy the top.

I won’t pretend investing is easy! It’s hard.

Even when you see the potential of an asset, you can mistime the market.

The only thing for certain is that you’re in for a rollercoaster ride.

But, if you are right more often than not, you can make life-changing gains.

For me, everything changed when I asked Ian Dyer if I should invest. And today, I’m going to share the same chart he showed me.

And you’ll see that now is the best time to buy bitcoin.

1 Chart Shows Why You Should Be Bullish on Bitcoin

Now, Ian is the guy you want in your corner when it comes to crypto.

He even turned Paul into a super bitcoin bull.

When he shared his experience with bitcoin, he explained to me:

The scarcity of 21 million coins.

The trillions of dollars in the total addressable market it’s disrupting.

The ease of transferring money anywhere in the world.

That should have been enough to sell me, but truthfully it was one chart.

A logarithmic chart has its y-axis (the vertical line) measured by percentages.

So, 1 to 2 is equal distance to 2 to 4, and 4 to 8, and so on.

This is different from a linear graph, in which 1 to 2, and 2 to 3 are the same distance.

This is what bitcoin’s logarithmic chart looks like:

Compare that to its linear chart.

Same time frame and same values, but they tell a different story.

After seeing it, I was convinced I needed to build my crypto portfolio and fast!

The reason is simple.

The chart mirrors human behavior.

In bitcoin’s logarithmic chart above, you can see the percentage declines from its local highs, dating back to when it first started trading.

The first decline was over 90%, then there were two over 80% and currently we are down over 60% from its all-time high.

But after every draw down, bitcoin has come back and made an even higher high than its previous runs.

This tells me people want to own bitcoin despite the volatility.

Why? Because they believe it’s the new form of money.

And that’s not the case in other sectors.

Tulips never made a higher high after the 1630s Dutch Tulip Bubble.

Pets.com — an internet stock in the dot-com bubble — never came back after the mania wore off.

But when an asset drops 80% only to be bid back up to an even higher high, that’s an asset you should pay close attention to.

And that’s bitcoin.

Buy Bitcoin

I feel confident in saying once you get familiar with crypto, you will not want to go back.

It’s not without volatility (nothing is). But that’s why Ian developed a special Rules of the Game just for crypto.

If you’ve got the courage and drive to invest in a huge disruptive asset like bitcoin, take a look at this strategy now.

And it’s something you can buy in any quantity. You don’t need $1 million to buy bitcoin.

Got $1?

Buy some bitcoin.

Then buy $1 more the next week.

It’s easy to see bitcoin is here to stay when looking at a logarithmic chart.

The same chart Ian showed me that changed my entire outlook on crypto.

Until next time,

Patrick Goodrich

Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing