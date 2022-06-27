1 Cathie Wood Stock Set to SOAR in Rebound

Call me crazy. Call me a fool. Call me what you want … just don’t call me bearish.

NOW is the time to be in growth stocks.

If you separate the emotion of crashing stock prices and focus on the solutions our companies represent to today’s problems, you can see that the future is very bright.

We’ll show you what we mean with one stock today. (Hint: we’re using it now!)

It’s trading 79% below its all-time high.

Yet, 2022 projected revenue is about $4 billion with an expected 39% increase to $5.7 billion by 2025.

Now is the time to be #BOP (bullish, optimistic, and positive) because when the market rebounds:

How’s this for bullish? My price target for this Cathie Wood ARKK ETF (NYSE: ARKK) stock: $2,400 over the next three to five years.

Don’t want to miss out? Watch this now for the stock:

P.S. America 1.0 is crumbling: low amounts of cash on balance sheets, more debt than profits, little to no innovation…

But there’s a new group of companies ready to replace the old guard with innovative solutions.

They are still young and have years of growth ahead of them, NOT behind them like America 1.0 zombies.

These innovators have brought my subscribers HUGE gains:

736% over five years.

714% in just over three years.

244% in three years.

I don’t want you to miss the next big winners. Click here for the full story.