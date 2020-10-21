1 Buy for SpaceX Industry Game-Changers

Look to the sky.

I lost my internet a couple of weeks ago, and while desperately searching for a solution, I stumbled on that advice.

You see, a fast new internet is coming.

And it’s coming from space.

Guess who’s leading the charge? You got it. Elon Musk.

SpaceX is a trendsetter for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The private company is the leader of the 21st century space race.

But it’s also creating so many outlets for you to invest in today (including a new space internet!).

Space is the industry to watch for new investment opportunities.

A Morgan Stanley report projects that the global space industry could generate revenue of more than $1 trillion by 2040, up from $350 billion today:

Elon’s SpaceX specializes in the manufacturing, design and launch of next-level spacecraft and rockets … from Starlink broadband satellites launched by reusable SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets to Starship prototypes capable of deep space missions to Mars and beyond.

We have our eyes on three major space trends unfolding now in America 2.0’s Fourth Industrial Revolution and one investment to buy for exposure to all three innovations.

SpaceX Trend No. 1: Space Internet

SpaceX’s next endeavor will change the way we access the internet with its Starlink internet-beaming satellites.

Its ultimate plan is to cover our world with inexpensive, high-speed internet.

The plan is to launch a total of 12,000 Starlink satellites into orbit by 2025 and launch more than 40,000 satellites after that.

SpaceX is well on its way!

This past Sunday, it launched 60 additional Starlink satellites. The grand total so far: 835!

In all, SpaceX has launched enough Starlink satellites to roll out public beta tests in the northern U.S. and southern Canada.

So far, it’s reached download speeds of up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps).

To put that into perspective, internet speeds of 100 Mbps or higher is enough to power a whole office.

With these launches and high speeds, SpaceX internet will soon be ready for prime time.

SpaceX Trend No. 2: Private Spaceflight

It’s going to be a real mission to Mars!

Musk recently announced, with up to 90% confidence, that the Starship rocket will reach orbital flight in 2021. And that there’s a “fighting chance” for a Starship uncrewed cargo mission to Mars in 2024.

The Starship will have multiple purposes.

Per SpaceX, it’s designed to carry satellites “at a lower marginal cost per launch than our current Falcon vehicles. … Starship creates possibilities for new missions, including space telescopes even larger than the James Webb.”

Ultimately, Starship will give everyday people who aspire to fly to space the opportunity to get there.

SpaceX Trend No. 3: Nanosatellites and Ridesharing

The next-generation satellite industry is completely disrupting the traditional old-world satellite market of yesteryear.

In the not-too-distant past, launching a satellite took upward of $100 million and extended planning time. Government agencies and large defense contractors cornered the market.

But then, SpaceX developed the first private and liquid-fueled rocket, which is used to launch a commercial satellite into orbit.

Since that launch, the industry hasn’t been the same. This launch sparked other cutting-edge companies to follow suit.

In a short period of time, the satellites became smaller and cheaper to build. These satellites are now known as nanosatellites.

They have the capabilities of larger satellites but in a miniaturized two-pound package. Instead of $100 million to build and launch, their cost is in the thousands.

They’re superfast, orbiting the Earth in less than 100 minutes at speeds up to 17,000 mph.

And now SpaceX’s rideshare program will soon allow other nanosatellite manufacturers to hitch a ride on Falcon 9 for a $1 million ticket.

According to ReportLinker.com, the global nanosatellite market is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2025, expanding at an annual rate of 22% over the next five years.

Invest in Space With 1 Buy

A great way to play this Space revolution trend is to buy the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

ARKK has exposure to space and satellite plays. Plus, it’s an all-around great exchange-traded fund (ETF) for all things America 2.0.

Just know, the space race is here! SpaceX gives us a preview of what we can expect from future space investments.

ARKK is a great way to play this revolutionary industry.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing