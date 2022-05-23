 be_ixf;ym_202205 d_23; ct_50

$1 Bitcoin to Fight Inflation

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | May 23, 2022

27 second read

Worried about inflation? 

Buy bitcoin.

Innovation is the way forward in America 2.0. That’s bitcoin. Innovation in the form of “digital gold.”

Don’t have $30K to buy bitcoin right now? It’s okay. All you need to invest is $1.

Of course, there will be volatility, sure. But long-term? The potential is HUGE.

Get the full story – including bitcoin vs. the U.S. dollar, why it’s your best inflation fighter and what platform to use to buy bitcoin for $1:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

