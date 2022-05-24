1 Big Signal to Watch Right Now

Are you seeing what I’m seeing?

Key signs that the Great Reversal is coming soon!

This isn’t just my #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) mindset. It’s based on the numbers.

New home sales are down 16%, big retailers are stuck with more products than profit and inflation is driving recession fears.

As recession fears grow, the Federal Reserve will have to consider reversing course at some point.

And when they do, innovative growth stocks will be the first to soar.

Not America 1.0 companies with dwindling profits and ridiculous amounts of inventory like Target, Walmart or Home Depot.

