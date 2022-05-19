1 ARKK Stock With Huge Potential

We all know how to play the game — buy low, sell high.

Easier said than done. For sure.

But what’s worse?

FOMO.

Fear of missing out. That awful feeling when you look at a stock after the price increases by 50%-100%+ and think, I wish I would have bought…

And yet, when the perfect opportunity comes, when the stock is as cheap as it’s been in months or a year, some still avoid it.

Here’s one that will cause huge FOMO when it rebounds.

It’s an ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) stock trading 82% below its 52-week high.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC).

And many of you know, Paul is doubling down on TDOC. And here’s why…

NOTHING Has Changed

Many of our America 2.0 companies have been clumped in the “Risk-On” category.

But when you dig through the meat and potatoes of some of these companies, you can see their strong potential.

Teladoc provides virtual health care services throughout the U.S. and internationally. These services range from non-urgent, chronic and complicated ongoing conditions.

And let’s be honest. Bear market or not, who wants to drive all the way to the doctor’s office and sit in a germ-filled waiting room to get a prescription refilled?

Teladoc is the innovative solution.

It’s available through employers, health plans, hospitals and insurance companies.

When you look past its falling stock price … you’ll see real GROWTH.

It’s projected to do $2.4 billion in revenue this year. With only a $5.3 billion market cap, TDOC is only trading at 2X its revenue.

Why stop there? Revenue is projected to continue growing:

20% in 2023

Another 20% in 2024

2026: 114% to $5.2 billion

With $839 million in cash on its balance sheet, TDOC is a healthy and growing company.

So when you look at the stock price:

But when you look at the growth:

See. Not so bad.

$TDOC $100B?

It takes guts and conviction to be the Strong Hands in a bear market.

Cathie Wood of ARK Invest believes in innovation like us!

With billions under her management, she owns nearly 8% of this company, worth over $400 million.

In fact, TDOC is the sixth largest holding of ARKK.

And for us? Paul is BULLISH.

He’s calling for Teladoc to become a $100 billion company. And he’s doubling down on his recommendation:

Not a subscriber?

Here’s a sneak peek of Paul talking about the new issue:

This is truly an opportunity of a lifetime.

Will you be in on the action or watch the market rebound from the sidelines?

