$1.2 Million … Only the Beginning

You can make BIG money in the market.

The path will be rocky. There’s no straight line to winning stocks.

You have to have a dedication and conviction for investing in the future — America 2.0. Follow the Rules of the Game and stay #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive).

It can get spicy 🌶️! But, ultimately, Strong Hands will win!

Don’t believe us? See if Ed’s story will make you into a believer:

Just wanted you to know that I have been an Inner Circle member since it was offered, and I have been super happy with your service and especially the results I have achieved.

I have made over $1.2 million in profits and it’s only the beginning.

Maybe Steve’s:

Two months ago, my portfolio was worth $450,000. Since then, I’ve made $150,000. I own pretty much every stock you recommend. Thank you for giving me the conviction to stay in the market!

How about Karl staying #BOP and holding Strong Hands during dips:

I joined Profits Unlimited in October of 2017, and True Momentum about a year later. I started with a portfolio of $310,000 and reached an all-time high of $1,136,000, that was April 8 of 2021.

Today I’m at $900,000. I want to thank you and everyone there for making me a “millionaire.” I can’t wait for the next all-time high, because of past experience with your recommendations, they will shoot past the previous all-time high.

With the profits I have made, I bought a Factory Five Racing Mark IV Roadster, which has an uncanny resemblance to an AC Cobra, and I get to build it myself.

Thank you for sharing your success stories Strong Hands Nation!

We LOVE to hear this, and we’re excited for you! Our Strong Hands are stronger than ever as we approach America 2.0’s white swan event.

As we wrap up 2021’s roller coaster, let us know if you held Strong Hands and if you’re #BOP going into 2022.

Send your message here.

Strong Hands for Strong Mega Trends

This week, our team covered all of the incredible applications for some of our most sought-after mega trends — from 3D printing to EVs (electric vehicles). Here’s an inside look at what to watch in the market:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team